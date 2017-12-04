The defending champions Uganda will come into the match as favorites as compared to the Swallows of Burundi.

Uganda - Burundi Preview: Champions target positive start

With the quality in the team, the Cranes are definitely going to give their best and retain the title.

Since 1999, the two teams have faced each other eight times in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup. Cranes have won five times, drawn once and lost twice.

The biggest margin was in 2009 when the Cranes emerged 5-0 winners. However, the past two games have been evenly shared, each team winning once by an identical 1-0 score line.

It is critical that that both teams start the competition on a high note in order to stand a chance of winning it.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Uganda: Nico Wadada is that one player who gives you something extra when it is needed the most, he never gives up. Another player, who has everything to play for is Allan Kateregga, he has been yearning for this opportunity and he is aiming at showing his full potential.

Burundi: Defender Rashid Harerimana has everything to play for, but again he will have to avoid the forward bursts and ensure he does his defensive duties well. Abdul Razak Fiston has formally turned out for Sofapaka before going to South Africa and he is one player, who can win matches for the team.

Uganda squad: Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers SC), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC) and Ikara Tom (Kirinya Jinja SS).

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers SC), Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Bakaki (Vipers SC) and Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo).

Midfielders: Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Mutyaba Muzamiru (KCCA FC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Allan Kateregga (KCCA FC), Allan Kyambadde (Sc Villa Jogoo) and Saddam Juma (KCCA FC).

Forwards: Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Hood Kaweesa (Police FC) and Daniel Isiagi (Proline FC).

Burundi squad: Goalkeepers: Nahimana Jonathan, Rukundo Onesime, Mutombolo Fabie; Defenders: Ndoriyobija Eric, Harerimana Rashid Leon, Moussa Omar, David Nshimirimana, Barisinze Nassor, Ndukumana Tresor, Mwenebantu John, Kamana Ismael; Midfielders: Kwizera Pierre, Duhayindavyi Gael, Urasenga Cedrick, Ndayishimiye Youssouf, Nahimana Shasiri, Hererimana Moussa, Ndikumana Moussa; Forwards: Silim Saidi, Iddy Muselemu, Moussa Mossi, Shabani Hussein, Shaka Bienvienue, Mavugo Laudit and Abdul Razak