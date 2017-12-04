Gor Mahia sign former midfielder for three years

Gor Mahia have completed the signing of former midfielder Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal that the player will rejoin the club on a three year contract after impressing coach Dylan Kerr in training.

“We have given ‘Ade’ a three year contract after he impressed the coaches in recent training. He was invited to train with the team by coach Kerr and he has given us the go ahead that we sign him and that is what we have done.”

Omondi was featuring for National Super League side Kenya Police in the 2017 season.