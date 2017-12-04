Evan's negotiations with Selangor went on for a month, says agent

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Selangor last Saturday confirmed the signings of Indonesian duo Evan Dimas Darmono and Ilham Udin Armaiyn from Bhayangkara FC.

According to Evan's agent Muly Munial, the discussions for the 22-year old midfielder had went on for almost a month, before the signing was completed.

"The negotiation process took around three or four weeks. Praise Allah, the contract is for one year.

"They (Selangor) have kept track on Evan for some time. They then decided to sign him after it was decided that Andik (Indonesia international and ex-Selangor winger Andik Vermansah) would not be staying with them," said Muly to Indonesian football portal Bola.net.

Meanwhile, Ilham was quoted by the Indonesian edition of Goal as saying that his most immediate concern is to adapt to his new club.

"I want to adapt quickly. I definitely want to give my best to my new club," said the attacker while interviewed by the press.

Ilham (right) while playing for Bhayangkara this season. Photo Goal/Abi Yazid.