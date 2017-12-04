Serbian striker Petar Skuletic has scored perhaps the goal of the entire world's weekend of football in Turkish side Genclerbirligi's 4-0 win over Sivasspor.

Is this sublime volley the goal of the weekend?

The 27-year-old forward joined the club on a free transfer in July but he had returned just two goals in the first 13 games of the season.

With Genclerbirligi sitting last on the Super Lig table going into Sunday's clash with mid-table opponents Sivasspor, hopes can't have been too high.

Skuletic had not scored since late October but it took just 12 minutes for him to send his side on their way -- and he did it in style.

A long ball from defence was flicked towards Skuletic, who turned towards goal and trapped the ball with his left foot.

As a Sivasspor defender stepped back with no hope of getting the ball, the Serbian striker kept the ball high with his left thigh and then slammed it home with a sumptuous left-footed volley into the top corner.

The goalkeeper had no chance.

How does it compare to some of the other incredible goals this weekend?