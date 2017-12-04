Goalkeeper's injury time equaliser causes absolute chaos

News

Australia are Asia's second highest ranked team at No.40 in the FIFA rankings.
Socceroos learn Asian Cup seedings

The Rossoneri were stunned in the 95th minute when goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli powered a header past Gianluigi Donnarumma - a historic goal that gave the Stregoni their first ever Serie A point.

Milan had been on course for a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Giacomo Bonaventura and Nikola Kalinic, but Gattuso must wait for his first win.

"It certainly burns, it hurts. It would've been better to be stabbed," the 39-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

And the team goes wild. Pic: Getty

"It hurts to concede goals like that. We suffered in the last 15 minutes but we conceded a strange goal. I would never expect to concede from a goalkeeper in the 95th minute."

Gattuso, who has taken the reins at San Siro from Vincenzo Montella, will have to raise the spirits of his players after such a blow as they attempt to climb up the table.

"We conceded a strange goal and that's just how our luck is at the moment," added the former Italy international.

"Today, we lick our wounds, we have a duty to improve our physical condition and our mentality, but I can't reproach them for anything.

Alberto Brignoli Benevento AC Milan
Benevento-Milan 4

"We could have developed our play a lot better when moving forward on some occasions. Benevento have lost their last games without deserving to. They're a lively team and we knew it would be difficult. We paid dearly for the first mistake and we go forward.

"We have a long way to go and a lot to improve."

