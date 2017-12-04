David Silva's late winner against West Ham saw Manchester City take a step towards history, as well as the Premier League title.

Man City match Arsenal and Chelsea's record winning run

Pep Guardiola's side fought back from a goal down to seal the victory over Sunday's visitors with an 83rd minute strike from the Spain international, preserving their eight-point lead at the top of the table.

City are still unbeaten in all competitions, with only a draw against Everton in August their only slip.

The 13 games they have won in the league since then matches the English top-flight's all-time record run in a single season, according to Opta.



13 - Manchester City have equalled the record for longest winning run in a single top-flight season, level with Sunderland, Preston (both 1891-92), Arsenal (2001-02) and Chelsea (2016-17). Rampage. pic.twitter.com/v921TYijYI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 3, 2017

Sunderland and Preston were the first teams to enjoy such a winning streak in the 1891-92 campaign, finishing first and second respectively. Arsene Wenger then guided Arsenal on such a run in 2001-02, when they won the league by seven points, before Chelsea replicated it last season on their way to the title.

City can break the record and boost their hold on pole position next week when they travel to Old Trafford to take on second-place Manchester United, where a win will see them move 11 points clear.