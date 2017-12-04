John Tlale: Thulani Hlatshwayo’s winning culture would rub off on Orlando Pirates players

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper John Tlale says the acquisition of Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo would be a big advantage to the club.

“It would be a big advantage for Pirates because he is still young and will learn a lot. He will bring the winning culture because he has been winning trophies. So, that will rub off o the team,” Tlale told Goal.

Bucs have been chasing the Hlatshwayo’s services for the past two seasons, and Tlale believes if the reported move happens, the player's ability to handle the pressure would hugely tested.

“It could then again also be a disadvantage to the player because of the pressure at Pirates, which is big. It’s not the same as playing for Wits,” Tlale said.

Reports indicate that Bucs are looking at a potential swap deal with the Students with Ayanda Gcaba going in the opposite direction in January.

“For Gcaba, it will be an advantage because there is no pressure at Wits. He will make use of the opportunity more so he is not playing at Pirates. So, it will benefit him,” Tlale said.