Brendan Rodgers says Celtic could sign Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain after the loanee's starring role in the 5-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Celtic eyeing permanent deal for 'real killer' Edouard, says Rodgers

The 19-year-old scored a hat-trick in the Scottish Premiership game and is now on four goals in seven appearances for the Glasgow side.

It was just his second start since making the temporary switch from the French capital, with Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele usually leading Celtic's attack.

But Rodgers admits the France Under-19 international has deserved more chances in the first team and is open to making his stay long term.

"He put in a complete performance. Odsonne’s a big talent who has been unfortunate not to have had more game time," he told reporters.

“I felt we needed more movement in front of Motherwell and in behind them so we decided to go with him.

“It was as good a display as you’ll see from a young player at that age. He had everything.

“He now needs to be a real killer in the box like he showed for his first goal. For his second he finished it really well and the third is great anticipation from him.

“He has really settled in now after having to bide his time. You can see the quality he has and there’s the possibility to sign him at the end of the loan."

Celtic were without one star player in Patrick Roberts at the weekend as the Manchester City loanee is out with a hamstring tear.

And the loss of the 20-year-old comes as a big blow to Rodgers.

“It’s a big blow losing Patrick for three months because we need all the talent in our squad," he said.

“It’s not ideal for us so he has gone back to Man City for treatment and will be out until the new year.

“He’s their player so they’ll have a look. Hopefully he’ll be back soon and that’s why we have a big squad. Jonny Hayes was excellent today.”