Matildas hero savages 'worst performance' in years

Superb Salah off to best attacking start in Liverpool history

Mohamed Salah's assist on Saturday means the Egyptian star is off to the best attacking start in Liverpool history.

Superb Salah off to best attacking start in Liverpool history

Superb Salah off to best attacking start in Liverpool history

Salah assisted Roberto Firmino's 48th-minute strike, as the Reds cruised to a 5-1 away win at Brighton & Hove Albion

The assist was Salah's third of the Premier League season and combined with his 12 league strikes, the 25-year-old has now had a hand in 15 goals in his first 15 league games for the Reds – a club record. 


Though Salah grabbed an assist on Saturday, he did snap a run of four consecutive league games with a goal, which included three braces. 

Given Salah's start to life with Liverpool, it should come as little surprise that Real Madrid have been confirmed to have an interest in the Egypt star

Salah joined Liverpool in the summer from Roma for a fee that could rise to €50 million with add-ons. 

