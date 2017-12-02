The Kolkata derby returns to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata after the one held there on January 23, 2016, where the result was a 1-1 draw with Cornell Glen earning a point for Mohun Bagan after Ranti Martin had given Biswajit Bhattacharya's East Bengal the lead back then.

I-League 2017: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Two coaches later, as Khalid Jamil took over the reigns from Trevor Morgan in the Red and Golds' dugout, the last derby between the two sides was in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri. With both teams ending up with 23 points, Carlyle Mitchell's own goal and Ansumana Kromah's strike were not enough for Bagan as goals by Laldanmawia Ralte and Mahmoud Al Amna ensured Jamil's charges won the title by the virtue of a better goal difference.

However, with Shankarlal Chakraborty handling the team's affairs during the Mariners' CFL campaign, this will be the first face-off between Sanjoy Sen and Khalid Jamil - the current men-in-charge at Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.



Game

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

Date

Sunday, December 3

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecasted Live on Star Sports 2 and HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar



TEAM NEWS

Injured - None



Doubtful - Yuta Kinowaki, Diogo Ferreira



Key Players - Sony Norde, Aser Dipanda





Both Yuta Kinowaki and Diogo Ferreira trained in the last couple of days. While they are not likely to start, the duo are expected to be introduced by Sen later in the game. Azharuddin Mullick is back in the squad and will replace Chesterpoul Lyngdoh in the starting XI.





Injured - None



Doubtful - None



Key Players - Mahmoud Al Amna, Katsumi Yusa

East Bengal played a 4-2-3-1 in the last game. However, Jamil may change his formation to a 4-1-4-1 with Mohammed Rafique shifted from the central midfield to the right.



GAME PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan were less than their complete potential against Minerva Punjab in this season's I-League opener in which Sony Norde's goal was cancelled by the Ranjit Bajaj-owned outfit.

With most of the core player from the Green and Maroons' squad joining the cash-rich Indian Super League (ISL), the foreigners will have it on them to deliver on the afternoon. Last season's highest goalscorer in the I-League, Dipanda has the onus on him to open his account with the support of Kromah, while former Aizawl FC defender Eze Kingsley will be in charge of the defense with Kinshuk Debnath for company.

Fullbacks Gurjinder Kumar and Ricky Lallawmawma will have a handfull against the likes of former Bagan medio Yusa and Al Amna, but more importantly.

On the other hand, Khalid Jamil will focus on stopping Norde from the left, though Mullick can also prove to be a tricky customer on his day.

East Bengal's first game this season was when Jamil was up against his former side, Aizawl FC. The game ended in a 2-2 draw with the Kolkatan giants letting go of a two-goal cushion to be content with a point in the end.

It will be a huge test of mettle for East Bengal fullbacks Mehtab Singh, Deepak Kumar and goalkeeper Mirshad Michu who are only a match old in the I-League.

Armand Bazzou will be playing just in front of the backline consisting of Eduado Ferreira and Salam Ranjan in the heart of East Bengal's four-man defense. Willis Plaza is expected to be the lone striker again with Brandon Vanlalremdika quite able to add teeth to the attack.

