Ambitious AFC Leopards complete signing of three players

AFC Leopards have completed the signing of Western Stima attacker Ezekiel Otwoma on a two year deal, Goal can exclusively reveal.

The winger was the key man for the relegated power men after scoring four goals and creating five during the 2017 season.

Others, who have been signed by the twelve times league champions, are goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade from Nakumatt and winger Mbeka Alukoya from Uganda.

Chairman Dan Mule says the team will be stronger next season, with the league being a top priority. "We want to have a better squad for next season; we have many assignments meaning we should have depth.

“More players are joining, quality ones for that matter, but we cannot reveal their names until we finalize the deals.”

Ian Otieno, Andrew Tololwa and Allan Kateregga are some of the players, who are expected to leave The Den this month.