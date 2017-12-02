The Reds will hope to continue their winning form and go top of the table when they take on Churchill Brothers on Saturday after a 1-0 victory against Gokulam Kerala FC at home in the season opener.

GAME I-League 2017: Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers: TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview SHILLONG LAJONG vs CHURCHILL BROTHERS SPORTS CLUB

DATE

DECEMBER 2, 2017 (SATURDAY)

TIME

5:30 P.M. IST



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network has the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecasted Live on Star Sports 2 and HD.

INDIAN TV CHANNELS ONLINE STREAM

STAR SPORTS 2, STAR SPORTS HD 2

HOTSTAR



SHILLONG LAJONG:



Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Key Players - Abdoulaye Koffi, Alan Deory.

CHURCHILL BROTHERS SPORTS CLUB:



Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Key Players - Uttam Rai, Israil Gurung.

GAME PREVIEW

Alen Deory's 78th-minute strike against Gokulam Kerala FC helped the Reds bag all three points in their opening match of the Hero I-League 2017. Although their defence has looked shaky during set-pieces, goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa stands tall under the sticks, refused to get beaten.

To create any threat from the flanks their wingers Redeem Tlang and Hardy Cliff must take added responsibility as both of them looked rusty and failed to deliver any decisive crosses throughout the match.

Coach Bobby Nongbet would definitely like to see a better coordination between two centre-backs Laurence Doe and Juho Oh as both of them have looked static in the previous match and have allowed the opposition midfielders to run them down.

On the other hand Goa's only I-League team Churchill Brothers would be happy to sneak a point from the hillmen. Under Ukranian Mykola Shevchenko, the Goan club would like to redeem the golden days of Churchill, but on paper, their squad does not look great. Israil Gurung and Uttam Rai are the two names that stand out from the rest of their squad.

They have signed five foreigners for the upcoming edition of I-League but none of them is accustomed to Indian football. Churchill has had a string of disappointing results in the local league as well and they currently stand last but one in the Goa Professional League just ahead of newly promoted Panjim Footballers.

One can expect Lajong to come out firing on all cylinders as they would desperately look to add full points to their kitty before they travel to Kolkata to face East Bengal.