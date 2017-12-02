World Cup 2018: England to face Belgium, Portugal get Spain & the group stage in full

England have been drawn with Belgium in Group G for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

World Cup 2018 draw: England to face Belgium, Tunisia and Panama

The groupings for next year's competition were finally revealed on Friday during a ceremony in Moscow.

And the big news for the Three Lions is their meeting with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois in the first round.

Gareth Southgate's men have also been paired with Tunisia and Panama.

Defending champions Germany were drawn with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F.

Brazil, meanwhile, find themselves pitted against Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica in Group E.

Group A

Group B

Russia

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Egypt

Morocco

Uruguay

Iran







Group C Group D

France

Argentina

Australia

Iceland

Peru

Croatia

Denmark

Nigeria







Group E Group F

Brazil

Germany

Switzerland

Mexico

Costa Rica

Sweden

Serbia

South Korea







Group G Group H

Belgium

Poland

Panama

Senegal

Tunisia

Colombia

England

Japan



European title winners Portugal have been handed a tough group that includes top seeds Spain, Morocco and Iran.

Hosts Russia begin the competition with a fixture against Saudi Arabia, and they will also tackle Egypt and Uruguay.

Finalists in 2014 Argentina, meanwhile, have been handed a tricky run to the last 16.

Jorge Sampaoli's men face Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in Group D.

The World Cup will kick off in the Luzhniki Stadium with the first match scheduled for June 14, between the hosts and Saudi Arabia.

England, meanwhile, will start their campaign on June 18 in Volgograd against Tunisia.

Gareth Southgate's side will then face Panama in Nizhy Novgorod before closing out Group G against Belgium in Kaliningrad on June 28.