News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
A Kenjok Athiu header has sealed a 2-1 A-League win for the Melbourne Victory over Wellington.
Victory come from behind to beat Phoenix

World Cup 2018: England to face Belgium, Portugal get Spain & the group stage in full

Goal.com
Goal.com /

England have been drawn with Belgium in Group G for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

World Cup 2018 draw: England to face Belgium, Tunisia and Panama

World Cup 2018 draw: England to face Belgium, Tunisia and Panama

The groupings for next year's competition were finally revealed on Friday during a ceremony in Moscow. 

And the big news for the Three Lions is their meeting with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois in the first round.

Gareth Southgate's men have also been paired with Tunisia and Panama. 

Defending champions Germany were drawn with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F.

Brazil, meanwhile, find themselves pitted against Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica in Group E.











Group A Group B
Russia Portugal
Saudi Arabia Spain
Egypt Morocco
Uruguay Iran












Group CGroup D
France Argentina
Australia Iceland
Peru Croatia
Denmark Nigeria












Group EGroup F
Brazil Germany
Switzerland Mexico
Costa Rica Sweden
Serbia South Korea












Group GGroup H
Belgium Poland
Panama Senegal
Tunisia Colombia
England Japan

European title winners Portugal have been handed a tough group that includes top seeds Spain, Morocco and Iran.

Hosts Russia begin the competition with a fixture against Saudi Arabia, and they will also tackle Egypt and Uruguay.

Finalists in 2014 Argentina, meanwhile, have been handed a tricky run to the last 16. 

Jorge Sampaoli's men face Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in Group D. 

The World Cup will kick off in the Luzhniki Stadium with the first match scheduled for June 14, between the hosts and Saudi Arabia. 

England, meanwhile, will start their campaign on June 18 in Volgograd against Tunisia. 

Gareth Southgate's side will then face Panama in Nizhy Novgorod before closing out Group G against Belgium in Kaliningrad on June 28.

Back To Top