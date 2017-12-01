Zimbabwe withdrawal force Cecafa fixture review

Cecafa have revised the fixtures following a late withdrawal by Zimbabwe from the tournament.

Defending champions Uganda will now kick off their campaign against Burundi on Monday.

Uganda was set to open their title defence against the Zimbabwean Warriors on Monday before they pulled out citing insecurity in Kenya.

The changes also saw Kenya’s opening match against Rwanda being pushed forward by two hours, from 4.00Pm to 2.00 PM in Kakamega.

Initially, Kenya was to play in the second match of the day, after a game between Tanzania and Libya.

The second match of the day between Tanzania and Libya will be held in Machakos Kenyatta Stadium.

Full Fixtures:



Sunday, 3rd December 2017



Kenya Vs Rwanda (Group A) – 2 p.m – Kakamega



Libya Vs Tanzania (Group A) – 4 p.m – Machakos



Monday, 4th December 2017:



Uganda Vs Burundi (Group – 4 p.m – Kakamega



Tuesday, 5th December 2017:



Zanzibar Vs Rwanda (Group A) – 2 p.m – Machakos



Kenya Vs Libya (Group A) – 4 p.m – Machakos



Ethiopia Vs South Sudan (Group– Kakamega



Wednesday, 6th December 2017: REST DAY



Thursday, 7th December 2017:



Tanzania Vs Zanzibar (Group A) – 2 p.m – Machakos



Rwanda Vs Libya (Group A) – 4 p.m – Machakos



Ethiopia Vs Burundi (Group– 3 pm – Kakamega



Friday, 8th December 2017:



Uganda Vs South Sudan (B) – 3 p.m – Kakamega



Saturday, 9th December 2017:



Rwanda Vs Tanzania (Group A) – 2 p.m – Machakos



Kenya Vs Zanzibar (Group A) – 4 p.m – Machakos



Sunday, 10th December 2017:



Ethiopia Vs Uganda (Group– 3 p.m – Kakamega



Monday, 11th December 2017:



Libya Vs Zanzibar (Group A) – 2 p.m – Machakos



South Sudan Vs Burundi (Group– 3 p.m – Kakamega



Kenya Vs Tanzania (Group A) – 4 p.m – Machakos



Tuesday, 12th December 2017: REST DAY



Wednesday, 13th December 2017: REST DAY



Thursday, 14th December 2017



1st Semi-final: Winner A Vs Runners Up B – 3 p.m



Friday, 15th December 2017



2nd Semi-final: Winner B Vs Runners Up A – 3 p.m



Saturday, 16th December 2017: REST DAY



Sunday, 17th December 2017:



Third Place Play off – 1:30 p.m



Final: 3 p.m