Jamshedpur FC play their first home of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 against defending champions ATK at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Friday. The Tata Steel-owned side are yet to win a game or score a goal in their debut season.

ISL 2017: Steve Coppell - "ATK have a rich ISL history to live up to"

They had managed two goalless draws against NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters in the first and second round respectively.

On the eve of their first home game, coach Steve Coppell addressed the media. On his strategy against the Kolkata side, the British gaffer said, "I always prefer and attacking game. In the last match against Kerala we had the best opportunity but we didn't win. There won't be major changes in strategy. All teams are good teams in isl. We would love to be more attacking than defensive and win the game. It takes at least in this competition a week to adjust."

Only injury Jamshedpur have is Anas Edathodika. "Only Anas is injured. All the other players are fit to play," confirmed the Coppell.

ATK are on the back of a draw and a defeat against Kerala Blasters and FC Pune City respectively. On Teddy Sheringham's side, Coppell said, "It's difficult to assess any team after just two matches. They had a good game against Kerala. They have a rich isl history to live up to, they are two times champions. Against pune they played well. It 1-1 at one point of time but they later conceded too many goals. We got to look within ourselves rather focusing on others."