Rwanda coach vows to reclaim Cecafa trophy

Rwanda head coach Anthone Hey has promised to guide Amavubi to the top podium in the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Hey is expected to jet into the country on Friday night with Rwandan squad ready for the opening match against host Kenya on Sunday at Machakos.

The German, who was in charge of Harambee Stars in 2009, has sent a warning to their Group A opponents, including Kenya, promising to guide Rwanda to a better placement than their second-place finish in the last edition (2015).

“We need to put the past behind us and focus on the future. We’re looking forward to doing better than we did in the last campaign,” Hey was quoted by the New Times.

The other Group 'A'members are Kilimanjaro Stars of Tanzania, Mediterranean Knights of Libya and Zanzibar Heroes. A meeting between Kenya and Rwanda will rekindle the 1999 finals where Amavubi shot Stars thrice to one reply to lift their last title.