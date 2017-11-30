Pep Guardiola has apologised for his frenzied reaction to Manchester City's late winner against Southampton.

Guardiola apologises for crazy reaction to Sterling winner

Raheem Sterling curled a brilliant effort home in the 96th minute, strengthening City's grip on top spot in the Premier League.

The club now lead city rivals Manchester United by eight points, winning 13 of their 14 games thus far this season and drawing one.

Guardiola celebrated the goal by running onto the pitch, and has now made sure to apologise after allowing his emotions to run away from him.

“I said ‘I apologise’ because I couldn’t control it,” said Guardiola. “I was so happy. I ran after Raheem but I’m not quick enough, but we were so happy.”

Guardiola was filmed haranguing Southampton star Nathan Redmond after the match in a bizarre altercation, but Guardiola says he was merely praising the 23-year-old's talents.

“I said to Redmond how good he is," he claimed.

“Last season he destroyed us here, but today he couldn’t attack because he defended all the time.”