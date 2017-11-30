Greg Garza is sticking around in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

Atlanta United signs Garza to multi-year contract

The left back has agreed to a new multi-year contract with the Atlanta United, the MLS side announced Wednesday.

“Greg was an integral part of our first-year success and we’re happy we were able to bring him back on a permanent basis,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a press release. “He’s a natural fit for our style of play and in addition to his on-field performance, which was recognized by his place in the MLS All-Star Game, Greg has become an important figure in the locker room.”

Garza joined the expansion side for its debut season in MLS on loan from Liga MX’s Tijuana. The 26-year-old Texas native became a fixture in Tata Martino’s lineup, playing in 26 regular season games, scoring twice and adding five assists.

He was also voted in as a starter for the 2017 MLS All-Star game while helping Atlanta become the first MLS expansion team since the Seattle Sounders in 2009 to make the playoffs in its debut season.

Atlanta did not disclose whether a fee was paid to acquire Garza permanently, or the terms of the contract.

“For me, it's something I and my family always wanted. I’m glad everything’s been able to work itself out these past few weeks to get everything figured out with both sides in Tijuana and Atlanta,” Garza told Atlanta United’s official website. “Luckily everything worked out and we’re very fortunate to call Atlanta our new home.”

Prior to his arrival in Atlanta, Gaza spent one season with Estoril in Portugal before moving to Tijuana in 2011-12. He would play with the Liga MX club until the 2016-17 season and his loan to Atlanta.

Garza has also been capped 10 times by the United States national team, with his last appearance coming in a January 2017 friendly against Serbia.