Man City set Premier League record in matching Tottenham's double winners

Manchester City have set a new Premier League points record after 14 games and matched Tottenham’s double winners of 1961.

A dramatic 2-1 victory over Southampton means that Pep Guardiola’s side now sit top of the pile with 40 points to their name.

No side in English top-flight history can claim to have bettered that return since the introduction of three points for a win, with an iconic side from Spurs’ past the only one to match City’s efforts.



40 - Man City’s haul of 40 points from their first 14 Premier League games this season is the joint-best tally ever at this stage of a top-flight campaign (also Tottenham in 1960/61 – 3 pts for a win). Momentum. pic.twitter.com/iX3cpGq7aC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2017

City continue to sweep aside all before them, with their unbeaten run in all competitions during the 2017-18 campaign stretched against the Saints.

Raheem Sterling was once again the man in the right place at the right time as Guardiola’s side snatched a last-gasp win on home soil.

The England international has made a habit of netting late on in recent weeks, with his personal contribution ensuring that City remain eight points clear at the Premier League summit.



4 - Raheem Sterling has now scored the winning goal in the 84th minute or later in four different competitive matches for Manchester City this season, including the last three games in a row. Lifesaver. pic.twitter.com/5D23DhsYxk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2017

City will be back at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday when they play host to West Ham.

Victory in that game will see them equal another Premier League record – for most successive victories.

Arsenal (2001-02) and Chelsea (2016-17) have enjoyed 13-game runs in the past, and Guardiola’s men now have that tally in their sights.