News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Vukovic the hero for battling Socceroos
Vukovic the hero as Socceroos draw with Colombia

Victor Moses makes return from injury as Chelsea pip Swansea

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Victor Moses made his return from injury in Chelsea’s 1-0 triumph over Swansea in Wednesday’s Premier League clash.

Victor Moses makes return from injury as Chelsea pip Swansea

Victor Moses makes return from injury as Chelsea pip Swansea

It was the Nigeria international’s first game in a Blues jersey since he copped an injury against Crystal Palace on October 14.


And he was on parade for the last 15 minutes of the encounter after replacing Davide Zappacosta in the 75th minute, with Antonio Ruediger getting the lone goal at Stamford Bridge.

With the victory, Chelsea boast of five wins in six league games to remain third on the English topflight log with 29 points from 14 games.

Moses will be eyeing a starter’s shirt when the Roman Army host Newcastle United on December 2.

Back To Top