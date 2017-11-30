Yobe Desert Stars have commenced their closed camping exercise in Kano and they hope to train for some days before partaking in a pre-season tournament.

Yobe Desert Stars begin closed camping in Kano

Coach Mohammed Babaganaru disclosed that they arrived the state on Monday with all of their 40 players as they intensify preparation for the competition which kicks off on Saturday.

“We got to Kano on Monday evening and we have started training. We want to utilize the few days we have to train very hard before the start of the pre-season tournament. We want to use every opportunity we have get the best out of our new players,” Babaganaru told Goal.

“We will train there for like five days before we grace the pre-season tournament being put in place by the Kano Football Association.

“We want to take part in the tournament to see our old and new players and nothing more. I am confident that we have assembled a good team that can contest favourably with other teams and maintain our topflight status at the end of the season.”

Babaganaru confirmed that they have revamped Damaturu based side and that are expecting to see positive result of their hard work when the season begins in January.

Yobe Desert Stars booked their spot in the elite division after they placed second behind Kwara United in the National league Northern Conference last season.