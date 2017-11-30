Danlami Umar says Nasarawa United should not get carried away by their victory over El Kanemi Warriors in a practise game played on Sunday at the Lafia Stadium.

Umar warns Nasarawa United against complacency after El Kanemi Warriors win

The goalkeeper was fantastic in the Solid Miners’ 2-0 win over the Borno Army but warned against complacency as they build up to the 2017-18 season.

“It was a sweet win for us but we need to watch it because we still have a long way to go with the rest of our preparations. El Kanemi played very well but I am delighted that most of our new players rose up to the occasion against them,” Umar told Goal.

“The game was our first real pre-season friendly game and I am happy that we played very as if we have concluded our preparations for the start of the season. We still have a long way to go and it is the simple reason I am appealing to my teammates to be cautious and not allow the result to get into their heads.

“I have to thumb up the performance of most of our newly signed players. If they can continue with the same way they played against El Kanemi Warriors we will be able to counter all that our foes will be throwing at us when the season kicks off.”

Goals from Rabiu Chara and Haruna Mumuni were enough to end El kanemi’s unbeaten start to their pre-season campaign.