Drogba Didier joined African and European Heads of State and Government for the 5th African Union - European Union Summit in Cote d’Ivoire.

EXTRA TIME: Drogba stars in African Union - European Union Summit 2017

This year’s event is centered on youth investment for a sustainable future, with leaders from the two continents having discussions on the future of AU-EU relations.

And the two-time African Player of the Year has been involved in a meeting with EU Foreign Affairs chief, Federica Mogherini among other activities.



Happy to receive the Abidjan Youth Declaration together with African & European Heads of States and @didierdrogba. Global leaders need young leaders - only together can we create a more free, fair & prosperous world#EUAUYPII #DK4youth #wishingwell #youthpower #AUEUSummit pic.twitter.com/iUOMePNNhY — Ulla Tørnæs (@Ulla_Tornaes) November 29, 2017