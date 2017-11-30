Stanton Fredericks: Why teams are catching up with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Former South African international Stanton Fredericks has explained why Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are struggling to win major trophies.

The retired midfielder believes that many teams in the PSL are now financially stable, matching the likes of Chiefs and Pirates in paying huge salaries.

Nicknamed Fredericks during his playing days, Stiga spoke to The Citizen about his former teams.

“I think teams are catching up, financially teams are able to pay players now," Fredericks said.

"When I went to Chiefs there were only a few teams that can afford to pay you besides Chiefs and Pirates," he continued.

"Now obviously Mamelodi Sundowns have come to the fore, we know that Bidvest Wits have a huge sponsor in terms of Bidvest so they can afford," Stiga added.

"You have SuperSport United and Platinum Stars was a place where you can get money,” he concluded.

The last time Chiefs won a major trophy was in 2015 when they clinched the 2014/15 PSL title under British trainer Stuart Baxter.

Pirates are looking to win their first major trophy since 2014. Bucs won the 2013/14 Nedbank Cup in Durban.