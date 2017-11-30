Bandari head coach Paul Nkata is keen on bolstering his attacking department for next season in the Kenyan Premier League.

Bandari FC to strengthen attacking front

The Dockers scored 34 goals last season, averaging a goal per game, but ended up conceding one less, and finished 10 with 43 points.

Nkata says other departments are relatively fine as compared to the attacking one.

“We played well last season, but it is unfortunate that we did not meet our target. The main objective was to finish in the top five, unfortunately, that was not the case, and it is definitely disappointing.

"The main problem was in attack, we did not finish the many chances we created, and that contributed to our low finish.

“This time around we are working hard to ensure we get it right and finish within our bracket; yes we will sign players who will add quality to the team.”

The team is already conducting trials hoping to sign the best to compete with the top sides in the country.