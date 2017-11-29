Neymar joining Real Madrid is impossible in the short-term, according to the player's father.

Neymar to Real Madrid impossible for now, says PSG star's father

Paris Saint-Germain stunned the footballing world when they secured Neymar for a world-record fee of €222 million from Barcelona in August.

The 25-year-old has starred with 14 goals in 15 matches across all competitions for the Ligue 1 leaders but his time in the French capital has already been marked by speculation over uneasy relations with both head coach Unai Emery and star team-mate Edinson Cavani.

Spanish football magazine Don Balon has reported Madrid are planning a blockbusting €250m move for Neymar at the end of this season that would be financed by the sales of Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Karim Benzema and Rafael Varane, while a piece by Diario Gol claimed Los Blancos president Florentino Perez advised Neymar to leave Barca for PSG in order to smooth a path to the Santiago Bernabeu in the long-term.

"Today, we don’t have this thought," Neymar Sr told Fox Sport Brasil when asked about a move to Madrid, a prospect he was careful not to rule out entirely.

"Answering that is feeding an impossible idea, I can't talk about negotiations in five or six years.

"Neymar has a long contract with PSG and he just arrived. We have been here for three months and it is already being said that he is going to leave.

"It is complicated for people to respond to this type of thing because it feeds what is spoken."