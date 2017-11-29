Liverpool know they could make their way into the top four with a win against Stoke at bet365 Stadium on Wednesday night, while the home side know they’re in desperate need of three points to put distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Stoke vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Stoke suffered the indignation of a late Crystal Palace comeback last weekend, with the 2-1 defeat their sixth of the season. They haven’t taken all three points since a 1-0 win over Watford at the end of October.

The visitors come into this one after Willian’s goal snatched a 1-1 draw for Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday, but Liverpool are undefeated in their last six matches in all competitions.

Game

Stoke vs Liverpool

Date

Wednesday, November 29

Time

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live on television or by stream.

UK TV channel Online stream

None

None



In the US, the match will not be available to watch live on television, but can be watched by stream via NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream

None

NBC Sports Gold



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Stoke players

Goalkeepers

Butland, Grant, Haugaard

Defenders

Pieters, Wimmer, Johnson, Cameron, Martins Indi, Shawcross, Zouma, Edwards, Tymon

Midfielders

Allen, Afellay, Adam, Shaqiri, Fletcher, Ireland, Sobhi, Verlinden, Jese

Forwards

Berahino, Choupo-Moting, Diouf, Crouch, Ngoy



Stoke remain without goalkeeper Jack Butland (broken finger) and will likely also miss defender Geoff Cameron (concussion), while Stephen Ireland remains out indefinitely with a broken leg.

There will almost certainly be changes from the side which was beaten by Crystal Palace last weekend, with Mark Hughes perhaps favouring the experience of Peter Crouch against the striker’s former club.

Potential starting XI: Grant; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer, Pieters; Fletcher, Allen, Sobhi Jese, Shaqiri; Crouch.

Position Liverpool players

Goalkeepers

Karius, Mignolet, Ward

Defenders

Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Clyne, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders

Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Markovic, Ejaria, Wilson, Lallana

Forwards

Firmino, Sturridge, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn



Dejan Lovren (back) and Emre Can (knee) are both in doubt for Wednesday night’s match, while Nathaniel Clyne will continue to miss out with a back injury.

After being left out of Saturday evening’s draw with Chelsea, Sadio Mane may come into the starting side for Daniel Sturridge. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also make way for Roberto Firmino.

Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Henderson, Milner, Coutinho; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

The home side are 5/1 to win this one, according to dabblebet, while free-scoring Liverpool come to the bet365 Stadium as 8/15 favourites.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side scoring three or more goals on ten occasions so far this season, it is 11/8 for over 3.5 goals. League leading goalscorer Mo Salah is 16/5 to score the first goal, while Choupo-Moting is 15/2 for the home side.

Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

The goal-scoring ability Liverpool possess at present is a worry for almost any team; last weekend’s draw with Chelsea was the first time they’ve been restricted to a goal or less since the middle of October.

Mo Salah is undoubtedly the danger man for the Reds, his tricky feet and turn of pace helping propel him to the top of the Premier League scoring charts with ten goals so far this campaign.

The home side would be unwise to focus on just the Egyptian, though, as Coutinho can score from anywhere around the edge of the area, and the likes of Firmino and Mane are more than capable of goals should they get a start on Wednesday.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes signalled there may be changes in order to combat Liverpool’s high-tempo style of play, and strike a balance coming into a busy Christmas period.

The Potters have kept only two clean sheets in the league this season, and have looked leaky against the big sides – Man City knocked seven past them back in October, while Chelsea managed four goals in September.

Worryingly for Hughes, his Stoke side currently sit just three points above the relegation zone. Currently 15th, they could slip down as low as 18th with a loss against Liverpool, but go as high as ninth with a win.