Do Barcelona have a right to feel aggrieved?

Airtel Top 10x football talking point of the weekend

When Lionel Messi’s tame effort in the 30th minute appeared to be fumbled by Valencia keeper, Neto, the Argentine thought he had opened the scoring for the Catalans which provoked wild celebrations. However, the referee and linesman failed to spot the ball had clearly gone over the line, allowed play to continue and Los Che almost scored from the resulting attack. The Spanish top-flight is the only one of Europe’s top five leagues that has balked at goal-line technology to the annoyance of several sides, with the latest being Ernesto Valverde’s side. The game ended 1-1, but FCB left the Mestalla wondering what might have been had Messi's goal counted.

Is Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang damaged goods?

Dortmund have gone off the boil in recent weeks which has, predictably, had an adverse effect on their performances and results. However, when they raced into a 4-0 lead at half-time in the Revierderby, one would have thought they were home and dry. Schalke, however, had other ideas and stormed back to level things up in unbelievable fashion. Aubameyang's red card (with his side still 4-2 up) for two bookable offences put his side in a precarious position which further pushes him towards being persona non grata at BVB. Peter Bosz's verdict was damning, saying the Gabon forward 'ruined everything'.

Can Manchester City be caught in the Premier League?

Another game, another win for Manchester City. Their hard-fought 2-1 victory was their 11th successive win in the league as they further proved the age-old cliche - the hallmark of champions is winning games irrespective of performance. Pep Guardiola's side were also beneficiaries of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea dropping points as only city rivals, Manchester United are within single digits of them. City's win at the John Smith's Stadium also saw them statistically become the side with the best ever start to a Premier League season. Can anyone stop the Guardiola-led juggernaut?

It's deja vu all over again for Sean Dyche

Burnley lost to Arsenal twice last season to two really late goals, and as the clock ticked down on Sunday's affair at Turf Moor, you always got the feeling that the Gunners would find a goal. And they did just that, via a Sanchez penalty after James Tarkowski was adjudged to have pushed Aaron Ramsey in the back. The Clarets may feel hard done by, having given everything in the encounter only to be beaten right at the death, yet again!

This content is brought to you by Airtel

PSG win against Monaco proves they are a class above

Monaco would've felt this was their chance to close up the widening gap between themselves and Paris-Saint Germain when both sides faced off at Stade Louis II. Except Unai Emery's side were having none of that as they played out to a 2-1 victory. It wasn't just the win that spoke volumes, but the manner of it. The result will show PSG won 2-1, but it was more convincing than that. They restricted the Red and Whites to just six attempts all game while having almost triple of that! The Red and Blues showed their superiority against the defending champions and now open up anine-pointt lead at the top of the table.

Are Sevilla the new comeback kings?

Not knowing any better would probably lead to suggestions that Sevilla are falling behind on purpose to make things a bit more dramatic. Yet, Eduardo Berizzo's side deserve all the praise they're getting after coming from behind twice in the space of five days. After coming back from a 3-0 half-time deficit against Liverpool to draw in mid-week, they went one better against Villarreal, by coming back from two down to down to down the Yellow Submarine 3-2. The White and Reds may not have the best defence, but they certainly can't be accused of not having heart!

Napoli show they can grind out wins!

The intense playing style of Maurizio Sarri's Napoli means they are bound to have below-par performances from time to time. However, it's how the group stands up for each other when things aren't going according to plan that separates title winners from 'nearly men'. The Light Blues weren't at their best, but were able to fight, show heart and desire to come away with three points against Udinese. The 1-0 win on the road is even more important when you consider the fact that they were knocked off top spot by Inter Milan the previous night. A huge win for the Little Donkeys which sees them return to the summit of the table.

Chelsea were wrong to Salah go

Mohamed Salah facing Chelsea was spoken of over and over in the days leading to the match at Anfield, and the Egypt international wasn't in any way fazed by facing his old side as he played with the same verve that's been witnessed since he joined the Anfield giants. The wideman opened the scoring for the Reds and was unlucky not to be the match winner as the Blues found a late equalizer in the encounter. However, the former Blue dazzled against his old club and is only going to get better for the five-time European Cup winners.

TP Mazembe proving to be continental kings!

When the final whistle went at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville after a goalless draw between SuperSport United and TP Mazembe, it confirmed the Ravens had successfully retained their CAF Confederations Cup title, which is on no way a mean feat. The 2-1 aggregate victory against the Trendsetters also confirmed the Congolese side have now won three successive titles on the continent (with the first a CAF Champions League title in 2015). Los Corbeaux are certainly proving to be Kings of the cup on the continent!

Were A.C. Milan right to jettison Vincenzo Montella?

When you've invested so much into something, it's only normal to expect a certain level of returns, but there was nothing of such for Vincenzo Montella whose plethora of signings failed to gel in time. It's a results business and the Milan giants' form which read two wins in nine league games meant the writing was on the wall for Aeroplanino, whose sacking wouldn't surprise observers.