Gor Mahia defender Haroun Shakava has been ruled out of Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Gor Mahia defender ruled out of Cecafa tournament

Shakava has been excused from residential camp as he is nursing an injury that consequently rules him out of the tournament. Zoo Kericho defender Isaac Kipyegon has since been called up in Shakava’s place.

Also called up is Kipyegon’s teammate at Zoo, Nicholas Kipkirui. Kenya is scheduled to play Rwanda in her first match of the tournament on Sunday.

Goalkeepers: Boniface, Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards) and Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers).

Defenders: Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Charles Momanyi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Dennis Shikhayi (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Wellington Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars) and Isaac Kipyegon (Zoo Kericho).

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Whyvonne Issuza (AFC Leopards), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Ovellah Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks) and Lawrence Juma (Nzoia Sugar).

Strikers: Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Benjamin Mosha (Sony Sugar) and Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo Kericho).