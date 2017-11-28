Harambee Starlets have been nominated for the women’s national team of the year Award.

Harambee Starlets nominated for Caf Award

The winners will be decided by votes from the members of the Caf Technical and Development Committee, Caf media experts’ panel and independent media and TV consultants.

The Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, January 4, 2018, in Accra, Ghana.

Women’s Player of the Year: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian), Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & Rossyanka), Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Kvarnsvedens).

Women’s National Team of the Year: Ghana U-20, Kenya, Nigeria U-20, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Coach of the Year: Gernot Rohr (Nigeria), Hector Cuper (Egypt), Hugo Broos (Cameroon), L'Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club) and Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe).

National Team of the Year: Cameroon, Egypt, Mali U-17, Nigeria and Zambia U-20.

Club of the Year: Al Ahly, Mbabane Swallows, SuperSport United, TP Mazembe and Wydad Athletic Club.

Youth Player of the Year: Eric Ayiah (Ghana & Charity Stars), Krepin Diatta (Senegal &Sarpsborg), Luther Singh (South Africa & Braga), Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering) and Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars).