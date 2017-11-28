Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo will undergo surgery on Tuesday after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, the La Liga club have confirmed.

Sevilla boss Berizzo to undergo prostate cancer surgery

Berizzo's assistant Ernesto Marcucci, who also worked as his number two at Celta Vigo, will take charge of the first-team in his absence.

In a statement, Sevilla said: "The return of the Argentine coach to Sevilla FC bench will depend both on the operation and on the evolution of the post-surgery .

"Sevilla FC is confident that this return will be as soon as possible."

News of Berizzo's illness came to light in the aftermath of Sevilla's Champions League match against Liverpool last week, where Wissam Ben Yedder's brace and a stoppage-time goal from Guido Pizarro secured a 3-3 draw from 3-0 down.

A similarly stunning comeback followed on Sunday, with Villarreal two goals to the good before Clement Lenglet, Franco Vazquez and Ever Banega sealed a 3-2 triumph that leaves Sevilla fifth in La Liga.

Marcucci's first game in charge will be against Cartagena in the fourth round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, with his side holding a 3-0 advantage from last month's first leg.