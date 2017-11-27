AC Milan sack Montella and put Gattuso in charge

News

AC Milan have confirmed that they have sacked head coach Vincenzo Montella, with Gennaro Gattuso entrusted to lead the Serie A club in his stead.

Milan drew 0-0 with Torino on Sunday, leaving the club seventh in the league table, a mammoth 18 points behind leaders Napoli.

The club's domestic woes come after a massive summer of investment which saw the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu recruited at an expense of over £150 million.

Milan have won just six of their 14 games in 2017-18, and have fallen to defeats to the likes of Roma, Juventus and city rivals Inter.

The Rossoneri have not endured such a difficult start to the season since 1941/42, when they fell to seven defeats from 14 games.

Gattuso, a former midfield general at San Siro, will step up from managing the club's youth side, who have lost just once in their previous five outings.

The 39-year-old played for Milan between 1999 and 2013, and won two Serie A winners' medals at the club, along with two Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and the Coppa Italia.

During a trophy-laden playing career, Gattuso also won the World Cup with Italy, and was inducted into the Milan Hall of Fame in 2009.

