Steve Komphela: I'm not trying to bring South Africa's problems into Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela defended his team's poor run of form following yet another draw against Free State Stars on Saturday night.

Amakhosi needed a Bernard Parker strike to salvage the draw in front of thousands of fans at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Komphela referred to Milutin Sredojevic's statements that he has never seen a poorer goalscoring return in the 138 countries he has been in during so far in his coaching career for Amakhosi's inability to win matches convincingly this season.

However, the 50-year-old feels PSL coaches should be providing solutions than complaining about problems they have already identified.

Komphela said that top European teams spend huge money on signing quality strikers in order to solve goalscoring problems.

"I also don't know if you read one of the Pirates coach's reports this week and the one he pulled was that he's been in 138 countries and in those countries‚ he's never seen a poorer goalscoring return like he has in South Africa‚" Komphela said.

"I'm not trying to bring South Africa's problems into Kaizer Chiefs, but that's exactly what he's saying. We as coaches‚ how do we solve this problem?," he asked.

"You can never get tired when you're working on something. It's better when you can see the problem so you can provide solutions. Some will tell you that goalscorers are born but if you spend 50 million pounds on Didier Drogba‚ that tells how desperate you are to find a goalscorer," explained Komphela.

"If you wait for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come‚ it tells you how scarce are goalscorers. You have to keep working with the goalscorers that you have from every perspective," he added.

Komphela admitted that he was more disappointed that Chiefs managed only two points out of a possible six in their last two matches in Durban.

However, he said they will take the two points and move on, although he felt they should easily won against Ea Lla Koto given his team's improved performance on the day.

"We didn't want to get two out of six points and we would have loved to bag six out of six points and before the beginning of this match‚ we were gunning for four out of six points. Based on circumstances‚ there's nothing we can do. We have to keep digging and fighting to make sure we go for the three points‚" Komphela continued.

"It's a draw and we'll have to take it but we didn't expect to draw the match based on how we performed but the opponent played well," concluded Komphela.