Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi injured

Daniel Akpeyi was injured in Chippa United’s 0-0 stalemate with Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s South Africa Premier Soccer League encounter.

The 31-year-old received a knock to his neck during a corner kick situation in the 62nd minute.

Prior to being taken off for Brighton Mhlongo in the 68th minute, the much-maligned Nigeria goalkeeper put in a decent shift to keep their enterprising visitors at bay.

Compatriot James Okwuosa also delivered a Man of the Match display as he was part of a resolute Chilli Boys defence that prevented the Brazilians’ dangerous trio of Percy Tau, Khama Billiat and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

While the duration of Akpeyi’s neck injury has not been disclosed, it is yet to see if he would be available for coach Teboho Moloi in Tuesday’s league encounter against Baroka.



Daniel Akpeyi has been rushed to the Hospital following an injury. I will go see him immediately after this presser. - Teboho Moloi — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) November 25, 2017

The former Warri Wolves goalkeeper has played nine games, conceded only four goals and kept five clean sheets.

Chippa United are sixth in the PSL log after garnering 16 points from 12 games.