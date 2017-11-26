Thika United and Ushuru FC will face each other on December 4 and 6th in the two-legged playoffs to complete the 2018 Kenyan Premier League league.

KPL promotion playoff date confirmed

The milkmen finished just a place above automatic relegation in the 18-man league having garnered 38 points.

Their opponents, Ushuru, on the other hand, surrendered the National Super League title on the final day after losing 1-0 to winner, Vihiga United, only to come third behind Wazito FC.

Football Kenya Federation, FKF, Communications Officer Barry Otieno has confirmed to Goal the two-legged playoff will go as planned,

“Tossing will be done next week to determine the home team in the first leg, the date will be confirmed later on, but the matches shall take place on 4th and 6th of December."

The winner of the playoff will be promoted to the top tier league next season.

Vihiga downed Ken Kenyatta led side by a solitary goal to emerge winners in the NSL with eighty points, same as second-placed Wazito who hammered Police FC 5-2.