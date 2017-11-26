Christian Pulisic has reached another milestone in his burgeoning career at Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic reaches another Bundesliga milestone

With his start against Schalke on Saturday, the 19-year-old became the youngest non-German to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances.

The youngest non-German player to reach this landmark in the #Bundesliga



Big things to come from @cpulisic_10

— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) November 25, 2017

Pulisic had missed Dortmund's previous two matches with a muscle injury, but he was able to return to face the club's local rivals.

Since making his Bundesliga debut as a 17-year-old in 2016, Pulisic has notched seven goals and nine assists in his 50 appearances.