Pulisic reaches another Bundesliga milestone

Riley McGree's three goals have led Newcastle to a stunning 8-2 A-League win over Central Coast.
Christian Pulisic has reached another milestone in his burgeoning career at Borussia Dortmund. 

With his start against Schalke on Saturday, the 19-year-old became the youngest non-German to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances. 

Pulisic had missed Dortmund's previous two matches with a muscle injury, but he was able to return to face the club's local rivals. 

Since making his Bundesliga debut as a 17-year-old in 2016, Pulisic has notched seven goals and nine assists in his 50 appearances. 

