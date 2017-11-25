ISL 2017: Teddy Sheringham hoping to give Kolkata fans something to cheer about

After being held to a goal-less draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) opener, ATK manager Teddy Sheringham is hoping to give the Kolkata fans something to cheer about as they prepare to play their first home game on Sunday.

“When we play we target a win. We need to impress our fans. We'll love to have full house tomorrow. Play well obviously,” the Englishman said at the pre-match press conference.

The Kolkata outfit has had to make do without star striker Robbie Keane in the ISL so far due to an injury and Sheringham confirmed that the Irish forward will not be in contention for Sunday’s encounter against FC Pune City.

“We are looking forward to Robbie to come back. Things have progressed well. He won't play tomorrow but maybe next week or after that. We have other players who can score, not only Robbie,” the 51-year-old said.

Despite the Pune outfit suffering a loss at home to the Delhi Dynamos in their opening fixture, Sheringham was not taking the Ranko Popovic led side lightly.

“They are a very dangerous outfit. They have some exceptional players. They lost the last game but in some areas they are very good,” he remarked.

The former Tottenham and Manchester United forward was of the opinion that previous ISL experience among Pune’s overseas players might give them the edge.

“Pune have quite a few foreigners who have already played in isl so they have an advantage. We have to be our best against them,” he said.

Sheringham also provided a fitness update on the rest of the squad. Midfielder Shankar Sampingiraj returns while defender Ashutosh Mehta and Anwar Ali remain sidelined.

“Ashu (Ashutosh) hamstring issue, he is recovering quickly. He will be back soon, Anwar has the same injury.

“Jayesh (has a) knee injury. It is taking a longer time than what we expected. Shankar has recovered and is back.”