News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking video shows female security guard brutally attacked
Shocking video shows female security guard brutally attacked

Gor Mahia set date for AGM amidst disquiet

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Gor Mahia has finally settled on a date for this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) despite fierce ‘resistance’ from some quarters.

Gor Mahia set date for AGM amidst disquiet

Gor Mahia set date for AGM amidst disquiet

Gor Mahia Secretary General, Ben Omondi gave a 20-day notice in a letter dated November 20, 2017, for the AGM to be held on December 10 at the Railways Club in Nairobi.

The main agenda of the meeting, according to a letter copied to the Sports Registrar, Registrar of Society and Football Kenya Federation Secretary and seen by Goal; will be the constitutional review and financial report.

Omondi hinted of a possible boardroom wrangles at K’Ogalo secretariat ahead of the forthcoming AGM in a long post online.

“I wish to bring to your attention the existence of a well schemed and choreographed systemic plan to divert attention and create confusion over an AGM whose convergence I am struggling to execute but meeting resistance from certain quarters within the Club.”

Back To Top