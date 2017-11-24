Veteran defender Noah Abich says he still has a lot to offer in the Kenyan Premier League.

Veteran defender seeking for new challenge in KPL

The fullback is set to sign with any team as a free agent when his contract with Bandari expires next month. The former Mathare United and Sofapaka man says he is in a good shape and has already received offers from several teams.

"Yes, my contract with Bandari is expiring next month and after that, I will be free to sign for any team. It has been a good challenge at Bandari but sometimes changes do happen. As a matter of fact, there are several teams that are interested in my services and once we agree to the terms I will sign.

"I still have a lot to offer and want to do the best next season and win the best defender's award, it is very possible," Abich told Goal.

The defender has been used sparingly this season by coach Paul Nkata despite his immense experience in the top tier."