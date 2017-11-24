Eight teams are set to battle for a final place in the Eastern region finals of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom youth tournament to be held on Saturday and Sunday at Embu stadium.

Chapa Dimba moves to Eastern region

Over 190 games were played across the region with 140 teams taking part in the matches that kicked off back in September.

In the girls' semifinals, Sakuu Queens from Marsabit will take on Karugwa Queens from Meru while Tharaka’s Sildan Soccer Academy will face Ngakaa Talent Academy from Makueni.

The Boys semifinals will see Taqwa from Isiolo play Yatte FC from Embu while Mwingi Jnr Academy will square it off with Butiye from Moyale.

The winning teams from Sunday’s final will participate in the grand finale set for March 2018.

“The first regional final in Narok was hotly contested and we are looking forward to giving the best teams in Eastern a chance to also showcase their skills. The winning teams from each regional final will each receive Shs 200,000 each and the opportunity to contest for the ultimate prize in March,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Director -Consumer Business.

At the grand finale, the winning teams will walk away with Sh1 million each and an opportunity to go for an international training and mentorship camp in London in April 2018 and a dinner with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Victor Wanyama.

During the first regional final in Narok West Pokot sides, Kapenguria Heros and Tar Tar girls won the right to represent the Rift region during next year’s national final

Safaricom has invested Sh100 million towards the program which includes Sh10m worth of prizes as well as funds for a renovation of select community pitches through a legacy programme.