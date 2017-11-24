Who is La'Vere Corbin-Ong, JDT's shiny new left back?

Finally the puzzle was revealed who the naturalised player that Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) is recruiting and it's La'Vere Lawrence Corbin-Ong.

Born to a Barbadian father and a Malaysian mother, Corbin-Ong was born in England but only spent a year there before his family moved to Canada.

As a footballer though, his career really started out in Germany. Joining then fifth tier FC Pommern Greifswald at the age of 21, Corbin-Ong can be considered a late bloomer in the sport.

But his progression is a rapid one and with improvements on a yearly basis, Corbin-Ong continually kept taking further steps upwards.

In 2014, German fourth tier came calling and Corbin-Ong made the jump to Berliner AK. Impressing for them with 64 appearances over the course of two seasons, he then made another step up.

Then third tier FSV Frankfurt took a gamble on Corbin-Ong in the 2016-17 season and the left back started in 35 of the 36 matches for the Bornheimer.

It was also his performances in the colours of FSV that caught the eye of Canada national team head coach, Octavio Zambrano who gave Corbin-Ong his first international cap in a friendly match against Scotland earlier this year in March. Because the match was only a friendly, Corbin-Ong could also be selected for Malaysia, if need be.

The move upwards kept coming and despite FSV being relegated to the fourth tier at the end of last season, Corbin-Ong's performances didn't go unnoticed and in came Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch football.

Corbin-Ong signed for Go Ahead Eagles before the start of the 2017-18 season but injuries scuppered his chances of making a positive start at the club had previously house big names like Marc Overmars and Bert van Marwijk.

But since returning to fitness at the end of September, Corbin-Ong has made eight starts in the league and two in the cup for Go Ahead Eagles.

Now agreeing to accept the move to JDT, Corbin-Ong is making yet another step up, at least in terms of the division level.

With Fazly Mazlan as his natural competitor for the left back spot, Corbin-Ong will have his work cut out when he arrives. All eyes keenly fixed on the final import slot for JDT which is the Asian slot.

Here's a video from Go Ahead Eagles speaking to Corbin-Ong about his time out with injury and the subsequent recovery.