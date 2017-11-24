Ex-AFC Leopards winger reveals he struggled this season

News

Tusker FC winger Noah Wafula says he is aiming at doing better next season in the Kenyan Premier League.

Ex-AFC Leopards winger admit struggle at Tusker

The forward has had a lukewarm run with the former champions something that has seen him at times being used sparingly by the technical bench.

The ex-AFC Leopards man admits it has not been his best season. "Comparing this season with the past ones, this has been my worst both on and off the pitch; I lost my child and that affected me a little, and later on multiple injuries that took time to heal.

"Sometimes things like these sometimes do happen and it made my season a little tougher. I believe all will be well next year, want to work harder in the pre-season and get my best shape," Wafula told Goal.

Despite that, the winger managed to score two goals for the team.

 

