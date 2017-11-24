Chelsea travel to Liverpool on Saturday after back-to-back 4-0 wins in the Champions League and Premier League, but they will have little rest between their matches.

Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

Some of Antonio Conte’s team didn't get to sleep until around 06:00 after their longest ever European away trip on Wednesday, as they went to Azerbaijan and flew back immediately after their 4-0 win over Qarabag.

Jurgen Klopp's men could be in better physical shape as they got back from Sevilla 24 hours before Chelsea. The Blues were at least able to rotate a number of big-name players in their match in Baku, however.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Michy Batshuayi remains doubtful for Chelsea's match on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury while away with the Belgium national team.

Charly Musonda and Kenedy could also be out with minor injuries but Victor Moses is expected to return from a grade three hamstring tear to face his former club.

Chelsea have a clean bill of health apart from that but Conte is unhappy with the fixture schedule, which threatens to exhaust his side.

“We had to work during the flight to prepare the game against Liverpool,” Conte said. “But I must be honest, we started before [Qarabag] to prepare for the game against Liverpool.

“For sure, to have only one day to rest and prepare this big game is not simple. I think also it’s not right. I don’t want to complain about this situation, but this is the reality.

“Now we have to travel for five-and-a-half hours. And then try to rest for one day and prepare the game against Liverpool, another big game like the City game.”

CHELSEA SUSPENSIONS

Chelsea have no suspensions for the upcoming match against West Bromwich Albion. Antonio Rudiger is only one caution away from earning a one-match suspension for receiving five domestic yellow cards.

The cut-off this season is after 19 league games, so to escape bans then all Chelsea players need to avoid accumulating five bookings until they play Everton on December 23.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen were rested for the match in Baku and a number of players were substituted, which gave an insight into the team that Conte might select.

Chelsea will likely go for a 3-5-2 line up and recall Bakayoko while leaving out Pedro and Willian. Christensen, Morata and Cahill will all likely return to the starting line up while Moses is due to come back into the side.

Hazard, Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kante were substituted against Qarabag and they will also start at Anfield.

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

Joel Matip is the latest doubt for Liverpool, who displayed their defensive frailties as Sevilla mounted a comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 on Tuesday. Adam Lallana could return for the Reds after a sustained period of injury.

Nathaniel Clyne has a long-term issue and won't be available for the match. He has a back problem and will be out for three months.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Chelsea haven’t lost any of their last five Premier League visits to Anfield (W2 D3), since a 1-4 loss in May 2012.



This will be the 55th meeting between these sides in all competitions since the turn of the century – the most played fixture among sides within England’s top four tiers.



In their last match against West Bromwich Albion, Marcos Alonso became the 42nd different player Cesc Fabregas has provided an assist for in the Premier League - only Ryan Giggs (45 players) has assisted a higher tally of teammates than Fabregas.



15 of Chelsea’s Premier League goals have been scored by Spanish players this season – only two teams in the Spanish Liga have seen more of their goals scored by Spaniards than this tally in 2017-18; Real Sociedad (18) and Valencia (16).



Alvaro Morata has had a hand in 12 goals in his first 11 Premier League games for Chelsea (eight goals, four assists), more than any other Blues player in the competition’s history.



Mohamed Salah has netted nine goals in the Premier League this term; the most by any Liverpool player in their first 12 appearances in the competition. He appeared 13 times in the Premier League for Chelsea and scored just twice.





TV CHANNEL & KICK OFF TIME

The match on at 17:30 GMT on Saturday and it will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport.