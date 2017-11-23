Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is delighted by Albert Adomah's dedication to the club's course after the winger, an injury doubt before Tuesday's clash with Sunderland, passed himself fit and went on to score in the game.

How Adomah impressed Bruce in Sunderland triumph

It has been a season to remember for Adomah, who has now tallied nine goals in all competitions so far.

The strike in the 2-1 Championship win over Sunderland was the 29-year-old's eighth goal in 11 league starts.

"I'm delighted with Albert, he's in great form," Bruce said, as reported by the club's official website.

"He was a doubt before the game, we thought he had a bit of a calf problem but he wanted to play.

"And he scored another goal, which is great."

Villa have won back-to-back games in the league but Bruce maintains his side will have to lift their game even more to make it three victories on the bounce when they host Ipswich Town on Saturday.

"It's another big chance for us now," the trainer said.

"Mick McCarthy's teams are never easy – they're difficult to play against.

"They're up and at you from the first whistle.

"We'll have to be at our best."

Villa currently sit fourth on the Championship table.