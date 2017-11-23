Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has named goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune in his starting line-up against AmaZulu.

TEAM NEWS: Itumeleng Khune starts for Kaizer Chiefs against AmaZulu

There were doubts regarding Khune's fitness after he had allergic reaction to prawns on Monday, but the club's medical team worked around the clock to have him fit for the league encounter in Durban.

Brilliant Khuzwayo somewhat had high hopes to play in front of his hometown fans in Umlazi, taking to social media on Wednesday morning to express his desire to feature against his former club.

Komphela has also handed Teenage Hadebe his official debut. The Zimbabwean centre-back has just returned from a long injury lay-off, and will partner Siyabonga Ngezana at the back.

Gustavo Paez and Bernard Parker will lead the Amakhosi attack, with Joseph Molangoane and Hendrick Ekstein playing the supporting role.

Both George Maluleka and Willard Katsande will continue their partnership in the middle of park, where they will be expected to dictate terms.

Meanwhile, Cavin Johnson has named his strongest possible line-up for this encounter as they look to beat Amakhosi for the first time in over a decade.

Michael Morton will lead the side out the tunnel, with Simphiwe Mtsweni getting the opportunity to face his former employers at left-back position.

Rhulani Manzini, who has been a key figure in Usuthu's frontline this season, will lead the attack and look to keep Amakhosi defenders on their toes.

Chiefs starting XI: Khune, Cardoso, Hadebe, Ngezana, Zulu, Katsande, Maluleka, Ekstein, Molangoane, Páez and Parker.

AmaZulu starting XI: Pule, Gumede P, Gumede M, Mtsweni, Sikhakhane, Morton, Ncube, Mnguni, Ncobeni, Cele and Manzini.