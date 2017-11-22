Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in UEFA's Team of the Year nominees for a record 14th time as part of an 11-strong contingent from Real Madrid, in a list that also includes fellow usual suspects Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Record Ronaldo nomination as Real Madrid dominate UEFA Team of the Year candidates

Madrid dominated on the domestic and European front last season, clinching a first La Liga title since 2012 and becoming the first team to defend the Champions League.

Los Blancos 11/2 to win CL

Portugal superstar Ronaldo was typically at the forefront of their success, scoring 25 league goals and a further 12 in Europe's premier competition.

Madrid team-mates Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos – who earned the highest percentage of votes in last year's poll – also made the cut.

Barcelona great Messi was prolific despite the Catalans having been mainly overshadowed by their fierce Clasico rivals, while Neymar – who departed Camp Nou for a record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain in the last window – is also part of the 50-strong list.

Juventus, who won a Serie A and Coppa Italia double while also reaching the Champions League final, also have strong representation.

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is joined by Argentina star Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini and Miralem Pjanic, while Leonardo Bonucci – who left Juve for AC Milan – is also included.

Chelsea coasted to the Premier League title last term, but Eden Hazard is the Blues' only representative.

Manchester City's creative king Kevin De Bruyne is nominated alongside team-mate Sergio Aguero, as are Spurs quarter Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, and Davinson Sanchez – who spent the first half of 2017 with Europa League finalists Ajax.

Manchester United, who beat Ajax in the Europa League final, are represented by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Antonio Valencia and David de Gea.

The Team of the Year is voted for by fans on UEFA's official website.