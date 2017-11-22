After impressing in the defeat of Argentina last week, ADO Den Haag defender Tyronne Ebuehi is dreaming of a place in Nigeria squad at the World Cup.

Tyronne Ebuehi dreams of World Cup spot with Nigeria

The full-back replaced Shehu Abdullahi after the interval as Gernot Rohr’s men overcame a two-goal deficit to secure a 4-2 win over Jorge Sampaoli's men in a friendly encounter in Krasnodar.

Despite coming up against Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria and AS Roma winger Diego Perotti, Ebuehi gave a solid performance defensively - and was also a reliable offensive outlet, on the right wing.

And the Dutch-born player believes he has done enough to convince the Super Eagles’ selectors of his talent of his chances to be in next year’s showpiece in Russia

"I think it went well, I have a lot of speed and I try to get a lot," Ebuehi told NOS .

."I did not contribute that much. I think I left a good impression, it would be nice to be part of that World Cup next year."

After opting to represent his fatherland, the former Netherlands youth international made his debut for the Super Eagles in a 3-0 win over Togo on June 1.

Although he was part of the squad that secured the country's sixth World Cup appearance, he is yet to win any competitive cap for the Super Eagles as his outings have all come in friendlies.

At ADO Den Haag, Ebuehi has played all 12 games in the Dutch Eredivisie this term and will be looking to help Alfons Groenendijk’s side pick maximum points from the GelreDome when they play Vitesse on November 26.