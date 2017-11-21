Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabo 'Jomo' Rakhale could reportedly leave the club during the January Transfer Window or by the end of the season should things go his way.

Unsettled Thabo Rakhale eyes Orlando Pirates exit

The dribbling wizard has fallen out of favour since the arrival of Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who was appointed in August, 2017.

Rakhale has made only four PSL appearances this season and fellow wingers Thembinkosi Lorch, and Thabo Qalinge have been preferred ahead of him.

According to The Citizen source in the Pirates camp, Rakhale is no longer enjoying his football at the club and wants a new challenge in his career to help him grow as a player.

“I believe he has made up his mind, Jomo will be leaving Pirates soon. There are lots of things happening at the club which don’t sit well with him," the source said.

"Again, he reckons he needs a new challenge in his career and a new environment will do him a lot of good," the source continued.

“I am not really sure if it is going to happen in January, or at the end of the season, but he really wants to leave the club,” the source concluded.

Rakhale, 27, joined Pirates in 2012 and he has had spells with now defunct Sivutsa Stars and Polokwane City on loan from the Soweto giants.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United have reportedly signed former AmaZulu FC striker Dylan Stoffels.

The 18-year-old is believed to have signed a a two-year deal with a two-year option at the Tshwane giants.

He made 12 appearances in the National First Division (NFD) for AmaZulu - netting once in the process.