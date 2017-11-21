Nzoia Sugar's Lawrence Juma and Gor Mahia forward, George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo were the most generous players in the just concluded 2017 Kenyan Premier League.

Lawrence Juma beat Gor Mahia star to generosity 'award'

A selfless Juma finished the season with the best assist record of nine; one better than Odhiambo who created eight chances out of 54 goals scored by champions, Gor Mahia.

Juma still had the power to net eight of 41 goals scored by Nzoia Sugar last season while Odhiambo found the back of the net five times for K'Ogalo.

KPL top scorer, Masoud Juma who finished the season with 17 goals, once against beat his closest rival, Meddie Kagere in the 'most selfless category' after aiding five of Kariobangi Sharks' 30 goals.

Kagere who finished as the second best scorer with 14 goals, assisted only four times while Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt was the meanest of all the best six scorers.

Aswani who found the back of the net 13 times for the shoppers, never created any chance for his teammate to score while Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia) and Ulinzi Stars' forward, Stephen Waruru, who tied with Aswani, each assisted once the entire season.

Sofapaka's forward, Umaru Kasumba was the best assist among the top six scorers having crowned the season with six assists and 12 goals for Batoto Ba Mungu.