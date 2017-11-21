Newly-hired Harambee Stars’ coach Paul Put has arrived in the country with a bag full of hopes and aspirations, the major of which is guiding the team to 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

New coach vows to take Harambee Stars to World Cup

The 61 year-old, who will be deputized by Stanley Okumbi, said he knows Kenya as an athletics powerhouse and fails to see why the country cannot replicate the same in the revered game of football.

“Kenya is a cut above the rest in the world of athletics and football needs to follow in this path. I want to make Stars one of the deadliest teams in Africa and what I’m vouching for is total commitment and support from the government to realize this dream.”

The Belgian tactician made the remarks after paying a courtesy call on Sports Permanent Secretary Kirimi Kaberia two days after penning a two-year contract deal with Football Kenya Federation to coach Stars.

The tactician said his short term goals is striving to steer the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but noted that a lot of work needs to be done especially now when his immediate task is to lead the team in Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup set for Kenya next month.

“Fans should not expect results overnight but once the team is provided with what is necessary by the authorities, then that is when we will start talking about the team making head-ways. Obviously, Kenya is blessed with a plethora of talent and that is what I want to build on going forward.”

The tactician has his work cut out after FKF President Nick Mwendwa said that he will also be at the helm of the U-23 and U-17 as well.

“There will be absolutely no interference on his job by the federation and his predecessor will be on standby to help him pick the right players,” said Mwendwa.